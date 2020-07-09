CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's COVID-19 Recovery Task Force released its advisory report Thursday morning.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be joined by Samuel Skinner, who is the co-chair of the task force. Skinner is a former White House chief of staff under President George H.W. Bush.
Mayor Lightfoot announced the formation task force last April. The task force was focused on five areas: policy and economic stimulus, mental and emotional health, marketing and business development, regional coordinators and an economic change study.
CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT
RELATED: Coronavirus Chicago; Mayor Lori Lightfoot announces COVID-19 Economic Recovery Task Force
The task force is comprised of:
-Roberto Herencia, chairman of Byline Bank
-Mellody Hobson, Co-CEO of Ariel Investments
-Bob Reiter, Chicago Federation of Labor president
-Jenny Scanlon, UL CEO
-Evelyn Diaz, president of the Heartland Alliance
-Karen Freeman Wilson, president and CEO of the Urban League of Chicago
-Alexa James, executive director, of National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Chicago
-Sandra Cordova Micek, CEO of WTTW | WFMT
-Richard Edelman, CEO of Edelman
-Anton Seals, Grow Greater Englewood executive director
-Daniel Cronin, DuPage County board chairman
-Toni Preckwinkle, Cook County board president
-Joseph T. Tamburino, Village of Hillside mayor
-Ben Harris, executive director of the Kellogg Public-Private Initiative at Northwestern University
-Ai-Jen Poo, co-founder of the National Domestic Worker's Alliance
Coronavirus Chicago: COVID-19 Economic Recovery Task Force releases report
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More