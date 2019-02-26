CHICAGO MAYOR ELECTION

LIVE: Chicago Election Results 2019: Coverage of mayoral race, candidates and more

CHICAGO (WLS) --
It's Election Day for the 2019 Chicago mayoral, city office and aldermanic races. Take a look at recent coverage.

Chicago mayoral election 2019: Candidates make last-minute push to win over voters

Chicago voters head to the polls

14th Ward Election Coverage

How much money is driving Chicago's mayoral election?

Southwest side residents could end longtime Alderman Ed Burke's run for re-election

Newsviews: The challenge facing Chicago's next mayor

Preckwinkle fires campaign manager over controversial Facebook post

Voter shaming: Mailer sent to Chicago voters claims to tell which neighbors have voted in recent elections

Chicago voters undecided about crowded mayoral race

Lori Lighfoot picks up endorsements in week before Chicago mayoral election

Chicago mayoral candidates comment on 'golden parachutes' for Emanuel appointees


9 vie for 20th Ward alderman

Neal Sales-Griffin on registering to vote

Chicago Treasurer's Race - Meet the Candidates

Amara Enyia sued by former staffer over unpaid work

Bill Daley defends donation from Rauner's biggest backer

Candidate accuses Chicago alderman of mocking disabled people in campaign flyer

Newsviews: Toni Preckwinkle and Garry McCarthy

Are attacks on Daley a sign he's gaining momentum in mayor's race?

5 Chicago mayoral candidates face off in forum

Mendoza says she didn't know she was headline guest for Ald. Moreno fundraiser

Ald. Ed Burke accused of electioneering during midterms

Newsviews: Gery Chico, Jerry Joyce and Susana Mendoza

Bobby Rush endorses Bill Daley for Chicago mayor

Brown endorses Enyia in mayoral race

Meet the Candidates for Chicago Mayor
Gery Chico
Bill Daley
Amara Enyia
Bob Fioretti
La Shawn Ford
John Kozlar
Jerry Joyce
Lori Lightfoot
Garry McCarthy
Susana Mendoza
Toni Preckwinkle
Paul Vallas
Willie Wilson
Neal Sales-Griffin - ABC7 Chicago reached out to Mr. Sales-Griffin to schedule an interview on several occasions. He was unavailable.
