Joe Biden speaking in Kenosha after meeting with Jacob Blake's family in wake of shooting, protests | WATCH LIVE

KENOSHA, Wis. (WLS) -- Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden arrived in Kenosha Thursday and met with Jacob Blake's family in wake of his shooting by police, which ignited several days of protests.Biden said he's received "overwhelming requests" from local officials for him to visit Kenosha."We got to heal, we got to put things together, bring people together," Biden said. "So my purpose in going, will be to do just that and be a positive influence."In an official campaign announcement released Wednesday, the Bidens said they want to bring Americans together to heal and address the challenges facing the country.Biden is set to hold a community meeting Thursday afternoon at Grace Lutheran Church after meeting with members of Jacob Blake's family.Biden's trip here to Kenosha will take on a very different tone than President Trump who focused on calls for law and order.By contrast Biden is expected to talk about the need for healing after all the civil unrest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.Biden said he has received an overwhelming number of requests from local leaders to come, although earlier in the week the mayor asked both Trump and Biden to delay visits.Wisconsin is a key swing state and Biden's visit will be the first to this state by a Democratic presidential candidate in the general election since 2012.It comes two weeks after the Democratic National Convention which was supposed to take place in Milwaukee."Any violence, any violence, protesting is a right, and free speech is a right," Biden said. "But to engage in violence, burning looting, unrest in the name of protesting is wrong. And the person should be held accountable for their actions."Biden will be meeting with only about 20 community members here at this church. He is scheduled to meet with the Blake family around 12:30 p.m.Blake's family gave an update on his condition Wednesday."He's holding on and still heavily sedated, but he's holding on," Jacob Blake Sr. said.Kenosha officials said that they would end their emergency curfew Wednesday."After consulting with local law enforcement agencies, I have decided the curfew is no longer needed," Mayor John Antaramian said in a statement. "The last several nights have been relatively peaceful in the community, and in the judgment of law enforcement, it is appropriate to remove the curfew. However, criminal activity will not be tolerated and arrests will be made if needed. I am hopeful there will be no need to reinstate the curfew in the near future."Not everyone was excited about Trump's visit to the city on Tuesday.Trump narrowly won Wisconsin in 2016, the first time a Republican has won the state since 1984. The president has made the unrest happening in Kenosha and across the country a campaign issue.The town is noticeably quieter compared to President Trump's visit two days ago. Just like the president's visit, there is a mix of opinions about the visit from Biden."We had Trump. We had Jesse Jackson. Now Biden. I don't know if it's going to make a difference," said Donnell Lauderdale, Kenosha resident.Lauderdale lives just yards from where Jacob Blake was shot seven times by a police officer. Lauderdale is skeptical of what good can come from a visit by either major party's presidential candidate."They just cut off the curfew yesterday," he said. "Now we got more people coming... it's not really making sense. And I think it's dividing people more."Lauderdale wants to see President trump and former Vice President Biden combine their efforts for unity.As he worked on a mural, Bryson Eppinger said he hopes any visit involves true community engagement, immersion in the scenes of rioting and recovery there."As long as they come from the right place in their heart, and that they're really trying to reach the community and come from a place of gathering more information based on their own eyes," Eppinger said. "It's always a positive right."For Joe Biden, that's expected to involve a meeting with Jacob Blake's parents Thursday afternoon, in contrast with President Trump who declined to meet with the family, which wanted to have a lawyer present.But meeting with the Blake family and declining to do so can both be seen as possibly politically motivated."I guess we'll see more once we hear from the Blake's right, what their interpretation is," Eppinger said.During the president's time in Wisconsin, he met with law enforcement officials and went to see first-hand the damage caused by several days of violence at the beginning of the protests.Trump visited the city despite Evers and Antaramian, both Democrats, asking him to reconsider his visit.