VP Kamala Harris visits Chicago to highlight COVID vaccine equity | Watch Live

Her visit came on the same day President Joe Biden announced that everyone 16 and older will be eligible to get vaccinated starting April 19, moving up his deadline by two weeks.
Lightfoot said during a press conference following Harris' visit that Chicago will meet the president's deadline. The rest of the state will open vaccinations to everyone 16 and older on April 12.
Harris arrived at Midway Airport Tuesday morning and visited a union hall in Chinatown that is operating as a vaccine clinic.
She said that she was coming to Chicago to say thank you for opening the nation's first vaccination site to be run by unions for union members. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot extended the invitation last week.
Harris toured the union-run vaccination clinic, praising the effort Chicago is making in getting people vaccinated. She talked with those preparing the shots and chatted for a bit with one man who was getting his vaccination. Harris encouraged those in the room to do their part and be vaccine ambassadors.
"Please help us to tell your friends and your family members and your co-workers that when it's their time to get vaccinated, remind people of their power to do something that will save their lives," Vice President Kamala Harris told the crowd.
After the event, Harris spoke one-on-one with ABC7 political reporter Craig Wall.
"Your administration is committed to equity, so why is Chicago not getting more vaccine?" Harris was asked.
"Oh but Chicago is getting more vaccine," Harris replied, despite Mayor Lori Lightfoot's previous complaints that the city was not getting enough vaccine.
"Well we are sending vaccines to the state as we have done and also, as you may know, the president this morning announced that we're also sending more resources to each of the states," Harris said.
The CDC is sending more than 90 million doses to the state and nearly 34 million to Chicago to increase access to the vaccine.
"I will tell you that we are very excited, we announced today that 150 million shots have gone out," Harris said.
Mayor Lightfoot, among the dignitaries with the Vice President, put aside frustrations over vaccine supply.
"Vice President Harris, as you all know, has been a champion in making sure that we get the nation vaccinated. There's more work to do but tremendous progress since this team was inaugurated," Lightfoot said.