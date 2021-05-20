Mayor Lightfoot challenged by COVID, Chicago shootings, CTU, FOP halfway through term

WATCH: Mayor Lightfoot's first 2 years graded

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thursday marks the halfway point of Lori Lightfoot's four-year term as mayor of Chicago.She has her critics when it comes to her performance. A protest is planned near her home Thursday.All this comes as she also called for more diversity in the reporters who cover her.Mayor Lightfoot marks her second year in office, facing several critical issues, including the lingering pandemic and the high number of shootings. She also remains at odds with both the police union and the teachers' union.The CTU is planning a protest against the mayor in Logan Square, her neighborhood, Thursday evening. In a statement, the union said it will demand that she "fulfill her broken promises."Meanwhile Chicago's Fraternal Order of Police has announced a unanimous vote of "no confidence" in the mayor, CPD Superintendent David Brown and First Deputy Superintendent Eric Carter.The mayor has yet to detail her plan for police oversight, as the City Council's Black Caucus demands civilian oversight.As for police reform, the mayor said she has made strides when it comes to transparency and annual training."We went from zero hours to now 40 hours of mandatory training of officers, veteran officers on a range of things -- use of force, procedural justice, deescalation. That is very significant progress," she said.All this comes as Mayor Lightfoot calls for diversity in Chicago media, and said she would only grant interviews to Black and brown journalists to mark her second year in office.In a letter, she wrote that "it is impossible for this glaring lack of diversity not to be reflected in the daily coverage of government, politics, and city life every single day.""She makes a really great case about diversity and the lack of diversity, but she doesn't make the case about what's wrong with the way she's being covered," political analyst Laura Washington said. "What she says implies that she's being covered unfairly; there's implicitly or explicitly bias but she never makes the case for how that plays out in the media."But former ABC7 political reporter Charles Thomas saw the mayor's move as an attempt to distract from other more important issues."Is the crisis diversity or is the crisis crime? I would suggest to you that a bigger crisis is crime," Thomas said. "A bigger crisis is city finances. A big crisis is public education in a city where the schools and public schools have been closed for a year and a semester."Mayor Lightfoot does have one public appearance on her schedule for later Thursday - a news conference to announce a community investment initiative.She released a new video Thursday morning, touting her accomplishments, saying "Over the course of the campaign, I heard your concerns and that's why on Day 1, I started making government work for you."The video cites her raising the minimum wage for most Chicagoans this summer and investing in infrastructure.ABC 7 Chicago's Evelyn Holmes sat down with Lightfoot in a one-on-one interview."More needs to be done, but I feel very satisfied that we are moving in the right direction," Lightfoot said.While Lightfoot said she is a tough grader, others are tougher.Over 40 community groups, including the Chicago Teachers Union, are giving the mayor a failing grade.They said she hasn't produced meaningful policies addressing housing, mental health, policing, education or pandemic recovery."Coalitions are doing the community work, getting the input, doing the research, presenting it, and then the mayor instead of trying to take that and work with people, to have progress, she's actively stopping it and blocking it," said Dixon Romeo, with United Working Families.