Politics

Republican group's 'Jihad Squad' Facebook post draws condemnation

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A post on a local political group's Facebook page ignited controversy.

The Illinois Republican Party Chairman's Association posted a movie-like poster on its Facebook page depicting Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan with weapons under the title, "the Jihad Squad." These are the same Democratic congresswomen that President Trump has attacked in recent tweets and comments.

Cook County Democratic Party Chair Toni Preckwinkle denounced the post, calling it racist and inflammatory. Illinois GOP Chairman Tim Schneider also condemned it.

The post was deleted.

A later post on the Illinois Republican County Chairmen's Association signed by President Mark Shaw called the controversial post "unauthorized" and said it is "an unfortunate distraction from the serious debate surrounding the policies advocated by these four socialist members of the United States House of Representatives."
politicsdonald trumprepublicansfacebookpoliticscampaign2020 presidential electionu.s. & worldalexandria ocasio cortezpresident donald trump
