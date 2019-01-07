POLITICS

Longtime lawmaker Lou Lang resigns House seat

EMBED </>More Videos

State Rep. Lou Lang has resigned after a 32-year legislative career.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. --
A former Democratic leader in the Illinois House has resigned his seat.

Lou Lang announced Monday that he's ending his 32-year legislative career. The 69-year-old from Skokie has joined the lobbying firm Advantage Government Strategies.

Lang resigned as deputy majority leader last May when a legislative activist accused him of sexual harassment. But legislative Inspector General Julie Porter announced in September that there was insufficient proof that Lang harassed or intimidated Maryann Loncar . Porter noted at the time that Loncar did not cooperate with the investigation.

Lang sponsored legislation to create Illinois' medical marijuana program. He was also a leader on legalized gambling, capital construction and more.

Nancy Kimme is president of Advantage Government Strategies. She was chief of staff to the late Republican Comptroller Judy Baar Topinka.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicshouse of representativessexual harassmentmarijuanaSkokieIllinois
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Old video of Mendoza hugging Burke creates new stir in mayor's race
White House says tax 'refunds will go out'
Joe Biden expected to announce plans for 2020 election soon
Preckwinkle calls for resignation of Ald. Ed Burke from City Council
More Politics
Top Stories
Cody Parkey: 'You can't make this up'
Man, 22, struck, killed by pickup in West Chatham
Paraplegic passenger says he had to scoot down United plane aisle on bottom
White House says tax 'refunds will go out'
Sears prepares for possible liquidation
Old video of Mendoza hugging Burke creates new stir in mayor's race
Shedd Aquarium free to Illinois residents on 25 days in January, February
13 children killed by flu this year, including 1 in Ill., CDC says
Show More
Woman diagnosed with leukemia says blood donations saved her life
Cyntoia Brown granted clemency after serving 15 years
Hunt is on for woman suspected of killing manicurist over $35 bill
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, breezy
More News