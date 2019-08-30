Politics

Lightfoot campaign chair, longtime political activist Michael Bauer dies at 66

CHICAGO (WLS) -- City and state leaders are remembering a longtime political activist who died Thursday night.

Michael Bauer, 66, was most well-known as an activist for the LGBT and Jewish communities. The son of two Holocaust survivors, he was raised in Chicago and trained as a lawyer.

Bauer served as chairman of Lori Lightfoot's mayoral campaign and was instrumental in helping to elect dozens of local and national candidates including Alderman Brendan Reilly, Congressman Mike Quigley and Senator Dick Durbin. Bauer was also actively involved with both the Illinois and U.S. Holocaust museums.

"For over 35 years Michael fought for the rights of every citizen of our city, state and country with gusto, boundless passion, and a complete and total commitment to equality and justice," Quigley said in a statement.

"If Michael was your political ally, his support was powerful and his views were clear," Durbin said in a tweet. "I learned a lot about politics and, more importantly, about the realities of life for a gay man and his committed partner in life from Michael and Roger."

Bauer is survived by husband Roger Simon and his 103-year-old mother.

Funeral services will be held at Anshe Emet Synagogue, 3751 N. Broadway Ave., at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagolori lightfootholocaustjewishdick durbinlgbt
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pritzker pardons veteran deported to Mexico, denied clemency by Rauner
Scammers use mobile deposit technology to rip off businesses
Actress Valerie Harper dies at 80, family says
Highland Park bringing in 'torpedo sand' to combat beach erosion
LIVE RADAR: Hurricane Dorian poses serious threat to Florida, now Category 3
CPD lays out Labor Day weekend plan amid end of summer celebrations
'Nothing off the table' in addressing deficit, Lightfoot team says
Show More
Coroner: Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died of overdose
Woman dies on tracks at Roosevelt Red Line station; 2 CTA workers hospitalized
Simone Biles' brother charged in connection with triple murder
Officials investigating additives in e-cigarettes after illnesses, death linked to vaping
Dad fights back against peeper he found in daughter's bedroom
More TOP STORIES News