Lori Lightfoot, Toni Preckinkle to square off in ABC7 mayoral forum

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At 6 p.m. Chicago mayoral candidates Lori Lightfoot and Toni Preckwinkle will square off in a mayoral forum on ABC 7.As they prepare for the debate, questions continue to linger about the health and strategy of Preckwinkle's campaign.In a forum at the Chicago Sinai Congregation, Preckwinkle talked about violence-related stress in certain neighborhood, but with less than two weeks until the runoff election her campaign appears to be feeling its own stress.Several polls suggest she could be trailing Lightfoot by 25 points or more. Preckwinkle has pulled her commercials, and said she has not done any updated polling herself, but dismissed the notion she appears to be giving up."No, listen, this is a tough campaign and we're working hard toward April 2," she said. "You know the polls that really matter are the ones on Election Day."Preckwinkle said she is directing resources toward field operations.Lightfoot also appeared before community members at the synagogue for her own forum. She said she finds it curious that Preckwinkle has gone dark with TV commercials."It's not something that any candidate wants, the rule of thumb is one you're up, you're up, and you don't go dark," she said.Lightfoot suggested that perhaps Preckwinkle saw her attack strategy was backfiring. She said she was focusing on her campaign in these final 13 days of campaigning."We take nothing for granted, we're still very much the underdog campaign, I don't care what any poll says," Lightfoot said.ABC7 asked Preckwinkle if she was preparing to drop a bombshell in the closing days of the campaign."Um, I can't speak to that," she said.When asked if there are going to be any surprises that we can expect from her campaign in the final couple of weeks she replied, "I can't speak to that either."