Coronavirus

Louisiana congressman Luke Letlow dies from COVID-19 at 41

By MELINDA DESLATTE
BATON ROUGE, Louisville -- Luke Letlow, Louisiana's newest Republican member of the U.S. House, died Tuesday night from complications related to COVID-19 only days before being sworn into office. He was 41 years old.

Letlow spokesman Andrew Bautsch confirmed the congressman-elect's death at Ochsner-LSU Health Shreveport.

"The family appreciates the numerous prayers and support over the past days but asks for privacy during this difficult and unexpected time," Bautsch said in a statement. "A statement from the family along with funeral arrangements will be announced at a later time."

The incoming congressman, elected in a December runoff and set to take office in January, was admitted to a Monroe hospital on Dec. 19 after testing positive for the coronavirus disease. He was later transferred to the Shreveport facility and placed in intensive care.

Letlow is survived by his wife, Julia Barnhill Letlow, and two children.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsrepublicanscoronavirus deathscoronaviruspoliticscongresscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Colo. man believed to have first known US case of COVID-19 variant
'It just ate her through': Tinley Park teen dies from COVID-19
IL reports 5,644 COVID-19 cases, 106 deaths
Biden criticizes pace of vaccine rollout, vows to accelerate
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago winter storm dumps snow, ice, rain
Mnuchin: Stimulus direct deposits could start going out tonight
'It just ate her through': Tinley Park teen dies from COVID-19
Mayor criticized for declining meeting with botched CPD raid victim
Metra train hits, kills person in Villa Park
Where and how to recycle your Christmas tree in Chicago
Nashville bomber may have followed 'lizard people' conspiracies: Sources
Show More
Colo. man believed to have first known US case of COVID-19 variant
Dog in car stolen from Elmhurst found safe, returned to owner
Final goodbye: Remembering influential people who died in 2020
Antique 1913 cash register returned to original owners
USPS holiday delays made worse by staffing, capacity challenges
More TOP STORIES News