Former Congressman Luis Gutierrez hospitalized for high blood pressure, hypertension

Former Chicago Congressman Luis Gutierrez has been hospitalized for high blood pressure and hypertension.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
His wife, Soraida, said he was admitted the hospital Wednesday night. Gutierrez's term as congressman ended last month.

In a statement released Thursday night his wife said "On Wednesday night, my husband was admitted into the hospital for treatment of extremely high blood pressure and hypertension. He is under the excellent medical care of doctors who are monitoring the situation closely. He would like to thank all those who have reached out in concern, and looks forward to being back home with his family and community very soon."
