Speaker Mike Madigan calls to remove Stephen Douglas imagery from Capitol

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- House Speaker Michael Madigan is calling for the removal of Stephen Douglas imagery from the Capitol, citing the late U.S. senator's "disturbing past as a Mississippi slave owner and his abhorrent words toward people of color.""Memorializing people and a time that allowed slavery and fostered bigotry and oppression has no place in the Illinois House, where the work of all Illinoisans is conducted," Madigan's statement said in part. "We can only move forward in creating a more just world when these symbols of hate are removed from our everyday lives."Madigan said he'll offer a resolution to authorize the removal of a Douglas portrait in the House and replace it with one of Barack Obama.Madigan is also calling for the removal of statues of Douglas and Pierre Menard, the first lieutenant governor of Illinois who also owned slaves, from the Capitol grounds.