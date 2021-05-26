Mike Madigan's former chief of staff Timothy Mapes indicted for allegedly lying to grand jury

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The former chief of staff to Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan was indicted Wednesday for allegedly lying under oath to a federal grand jury and attempting to obstruct its investigation into allegations of public corruption.Timothy Mapes, 66, of Springfield, is charged with one count of making false declarations before a grand jury and one count of attempted obstruction of justice, according to an indictment returned in U.S. District Court in Chicago.According to the indictment, the federal grand jury was investigating efforts by Madigan and an individual acting on his behalf to obtain for others private jobs, contracts and monetary payments, including from ComEd.On March 31, 2021, Mapes testified before the grand jury and knowingly made false material declarations in response to several questions about a consultant's relationship with the Speaker from 2017 to 2019, according to the indictment.Mapes, in his testimony, denied knowing that the consultant acted as an agent or performed work for the Speaker during those years, when, in fact, Mapes knew that the consultant carried out work and assignments on behalf of the Speaker and communicated messages on the Speaker's behalf, the indictment stated.Officials said the investigation into the allegations of public corruption remain ongoing. Arraignment has not yet been scheduled.Madigan resigned in February, after 50 years in the Illinois legislature.made history as his replacement for speaker as the first Black person elected to that position.Edward Guerra Kodatt was the first replacement for Madigan as representative for Illinois' 22nd District.in office amid allegations of inappropriate conduct.to replace Kodatt.Madigan has been connected to the federal corruption investigation, but has never been charged. He's also denied any wrongdoing.