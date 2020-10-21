WATCH
I-Team
Mail-in ballot rejected
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A local man says his mail-in ballot was rejected. The ABC7 I-TEAM uncovers what happened. How his signature became an issue, tonight at 10 p.m.
