Politics

Man charged with trespassing in building housing Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's office

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens -- A man is in custody after police say he trespassed in the building where Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has a district office in Queens.

On Saturday afternoon, police responded to a trespasser inside 74-09 37th Avenue in Jackson Heights.

Officers found 31-year-old Douala Hashi in a hallway on the third floor holding a fire extinguisher. He then discharged the fire extinguisher.

According to the NYPD, the man was then observed holding a broken bottle and going into a utility closet.

He was taken into custody and taken to Elmhurst General Hospital. Hashi is charged with menacing, criminal mischief and criminal trespassing.

Police say he never gained access to any of Ocasio-Cortez's offices.

There was no one in the office at the time. Ocasio-Cortez was in Washington, D.C.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsqueensnew york citypolitics
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
21 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
South suburb residents warned against drinking water due to lead
Black-owned urgent care facility opens in Hyde Park
Celebrate Father's Day at the 21st Annual Ribfest Chicago
Suspect attacks man he met on dating app with hammer, police say
Dog owner accused of intentionally drowning dog
New lane configuration to take effect Monday at Jane Byrne Interchange reconstruction
Show More
Massive protests draw apology from Hong Kong leadership
Student battling leukemia beats the odds and graduates with class
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, cool, warmer with showers south for Father's Day
2020 race brings free college back to the national stage
Chicago Cubs celebrate abilities
More TOP STORIES News