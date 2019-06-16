Politics

Man charged with trespassing in building housing Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's office

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens -- A man is in custody after police say he trespassed in the building housing Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's district office in Queens.

On Saturday afternoon, police responded to a trespasser inside 74-09 37th Avenue in Jackson Heights.

Officers found 31-year-old Douala Hashi in a hallway on the third floor holding a fire extinguisher. He then discharged the fire extinguisher.

According to the NYPD, the man was then observed holding a broken bottle and going into a utility closet.

He was taken into custody and taken to Elmhurst General Hospital. Hashi is charged with menacing, criminal mischief and criminal trespassing.

Police say he never gained access to any of Ocasio-Cortez's offices.

There was no one in the office at the time. Ocasio-Cortez is currently in Washington D.C.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsqueensnew york citypolitics
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
21 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
South suburb residents warned against drinking water due to lead
Black-owned urgent care facility opens in Hyde Park
Suspect attacks man he met on dating app with hammer, police say
Dog owner accused of intentionally drowning dog
Celebrate Father's Day at the 21st Annual Ribfest Chicago
How Trump says he'll win in 2020: 'Safety, security, great economy'
Show More
Chicago Cubs celebrate abilities
WWII airman remains return home
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, cool, warmer with showers south for Father's Day
Chicago's electric scooter pilot program: What you should know
Dads winning the parenting game
More TOP STORIES News