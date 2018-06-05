NATIONAL ANTHEM

Man kneels during national anthem at Pres. Trump's 'Celebration of America' event without Philadelphia Eagles

EMBED </>More Videos

During the Celebration of America event that took the place of the Philadelphia Eagle's scrapped visit to the White House, a member of the crowd kneeled as the national anthem played. (Jesper Zolck/TV2 Denmark)

WASHINGTON --
As the national anthem played at a Tuesday afternoon patriotism celebration at the White House, a member of the crowd took a knee.

Swedish journalist Carina Bergfeldt told ABC News that the man was clearly kneeling as a form of protest.

"He went down during the anthem, stayed throughout the song and then left quietly. He didn't stay for the president's speech," Bergfeldt said, adding that the man declined to give his name.

The man's actions appeared to be a nod to the previously scheduled visit by the Philadelphia Eagles that was scrapped over the contentious dispute about whether NFL players protesting racial injustice must stand during the playing of the national anthem.

During the event, President Donald Trump did not mention the Eagles. He accused players of abandoning their fans because many had said they wouldn't show up. The president said that the nation needs to remember the "fallen heroes" and that the country stands together "for freedom, we stand together for patriotism."

None of the Eagles took a knee during the anthem in 2017.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsPhiladelphia Eaglesu.s. & worldthe white housePresident Donald Trumpnational anthemprotest
NATIONAL ANTHEM
Toddler's rendition of the national anthem goes viral
Eagles decided to abandon their fans, WH says
Warriors' Steve Kerr: New anthem policy 'typical of NFL'
NFL mandates that players on the field stand for national anthem
More national anthem
POLITICS
Candidates in Illinois 6th District meet with Tribune editorial board
JB Pritzker, Bruce Rauner hold forums with Illinois Farm Bureau
Candidates for Illinois attorney general talk issues at agricultural forum
DNC says it thwarted hacking attempt on its voter database
Chicago foreign policy advisor to Trump plans guilty plea in lying case
More Politics
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
More News