Politics

Marches by far-right, anti-fascist groups lead to clashes

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Competing demonstrations spilled into the streets of downtown Portland on Saturday, with fights breaking out in places as marchers clashed.

At least three groups had planned rallies or demonstrations at different sites in the city, including members of the so-called Proud Boys and anti-fascist groups that include "antifa," and the fights occurred when participants of the opposing groups met, according to The Oregonian/OregonLive.

In a statement on Twitter, the Portland Police Bureau says injuries had occurred in the crowd as a result of the fights, but it did not specify how many, or whether arrests had been made. The bureau did not respond to phone calls or emails seeking clarification.

Andy Ngo, who describes himself as an editor at the conservative website Quillette and says he is "hated by antifa," said on his Twitter feed that he was attacked by anti-fascist protesters and had to be taken to the hospital to treat injuries to his face and head. Ngo also said the attackers took his camera equipment.

Protesters also clashed with police, throwing water bottles and eggs at officers. In separate social media posts later in the day, police declared the situation to be a civil disturbance and warned participants faced arrest.

The Portland Police Bureau on Twitter asked for the public's help in investigating violent assaults. The bureau also said that it has received reports that some of the milkshakes thrown by protesters contained quick-drying cement.
