Mayor Emanuel calls out Gov. Rauner on gun control bill

Last week the Mayor & every alderman sent @GovRauner a letter calling on him to sign the Gun Dealer Licensing Act - with no response. Today the Mayor personally handed Rauner the letter "The Gov can run but he can't hide from this issue. The people of Chicago are relying on him." pic.twitter.com/PMwvJMy2xM — Adam Collins (@AdamDCollins) March 7, 2018

Mayor Rahm Emanuel used a media event to call out Governor Bruce Rauner on a gun control bill.The mayor didn't face the governor, but left a letter as he toured a new facility Wednesday morning. He wants the governor to sign the gun dealer licensing bill in Illinois."It was signed by me and all 50 aldermen and he may not want to make this decision before his primary, but he has a responsibility to make this decision on behalf of all of us for the safety and security of the people of the city of Chicago and the state of Illinois," Emanuel said.Emanuel and Rauner took separate tours of the new AT&T call center in the Horner Park neighborhood. The company has hired 300 workers and is now hiring 200 more.Before the ribbon-cutting, the mayor turned up the pressure on Rauner. He wants the governor to sign legislation into law immediately licensing state gun retailers. Emanuel says it's critical to stop gun violence and trafficking in the city.The governor made a statement, but did not address the mayor's letter specifically or say what he plans to do about the bill."I think we can all agree on and that is banning bump stocks. I believe we can all agree on that and we should get that done. I believe we should also come together to find out ways to increase school safety," Rauner said.The governor has 60 days to decide whether to sign the bill, veto it or do nothing and let it take effect. That means he can avoid making a decision until after the March 20 primary.The mayor sent the letter to Rauner on Friday, his longtime friend, but says he has not heard back from him and Wednesday he didn't want to let him off the hook.