Mayor Rahm Emanuel to deliver final budget address Wednesday

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel will present his 2019 budget address Wednesday morning.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
It's his final budget, and some are calling it a "feel-good" spending plan. The mayor doesn't plan to raise taxes, but the city's financial issues are far from over.

For the last four years, property taxes have gone up $550 million to pay for extra pension costs, so no new taxes fines or fees will give taxpayers a breather. But, the next administration will have to will have to tackle an extra billion dollars and counting of pension payments in the coming years.

Meanwhile the mayor is set to give his budget address at 10 a.m., touting his achievements.

He will highlight his eight-year push to invest in Chicago's youth and will propose $77.6 million dollars in spending on youth programs, up from $21.2 million dollars when he took office. The budget will also provide mentoring and summer jobs for a record number of Chicago young people.

The Chicago Police Department is slated to receive tens of millions of dollars in additional funding to combat gang violence and police reforms.
