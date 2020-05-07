Coronavirus Chicago: Mayor Lori Lightfoot announcement of reopening plan rescheduled

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot's announcement of a plan for reopening Chicago has been pushed back due to a scheduling conflict, the mayor's office said Thursday.
Mayor Lightfoot was originally scheduled to announce the outline of the plan at 1 p.m. Thursday.
Lightfoot's plan comes after Governor JB Pritzker outlined his plan earlier this week, which continues to draw some backlash from the business community.
Coronavirus in Illinois: Latest news on COVID-19 cases, Chicago area impact
Mayor Lightfoot says her city-specific plan will complement the governor's plan for reopening the state.
"We want to open up our city, but we have to do it safely and we have to do it at a time where we see that there's actually a decline in cases," Lightfoot said. "It's ironic that we're having this conversation in this moment, when we're talking about a surge in cases in the Latinx community."
City health officials say at the beginning of this outbreak less than two months ago, cases were doubling every two days and now that has stretched to every 15 days. It's considered major progress, but cases are expected to peak in the coming weeks.
ZIP CODE TRACKER: Where is coronavirus in Illinois?
"We are still at the stage where we are flattening the curve," said Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady. "We are not yet coming down."
The business community in the city and the state is growing increasingly anxious about surviving as restrictions continue...some business groups and lawmakers criticizing the governor's five phase re-opening time table for being too slow.
"Look, I understand that people are anxious," Lightfoot said. "I'm anxious to I worry a lot about particularly our micro businesses and the workers that are affected and employed by those businesses, if there's not a solution soon."
Restore Illinois: 5-phase reopening plan by Governor Pritzker splits IL into 4 regions
Meanwhile new numbers out Thursday from a global output and executive coaching firm shows record-breaking job cuts for the month of April Job cuts announced by US based employers spiked to over 671,000, the highest single month total since 1993.
"The main takeaway from this report is that he second wave of layoffs has really begun," said Andrew Challenger, senior vice president at Challenger, Gray & Christmas. "Now we're starting to see medium to large sized corporations announce layoffs due to The global recession that we have descended into."
Meanwhile, Governor Pritzker's benchmarks and time-tables for his blueprint drew some sharp debate as he seeks to prevent a resurgence of the virus.
Some lawmakers and business groups say it does not move quickly enough. The earliest restaurants and bars would be allowed to offer dine-in service is June 26.
"I have already heard from countless business owners in my district that if the governor's plan continues, they won't be able to reopen whenever the time comes for the governor to allow it," said state Rep. Dan Brady, (R-Bloomington).
Coronavirus testing: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Illinois, Chicago area
"I'm not the one that is writing those rules for restaurants and bars, it is doctors and epidemiologists," Gov. Pritzker said.
Illinois Mask Requirements: New face mask order changes mandate amid coronavirus pandemic
State GOP lawmakers are now demanding Democratic leaders convene a session of the General Assembly, so the legislature can weigh in on reopening.
Coronavirus Chicago: Mayor Lori Lightfoot announcement of reopening plan rescheduled
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More