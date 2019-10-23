Mayor Lightfoot delivers budget address as city faces $838M deficit

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot delivered her budget address before City Council Wednesday morning, outlining her proposal on how the city will deal with an $838 million budget deficit.
The city is in the red and taxpayers are hoping to avoid a property tax hike.
Her plan includes saving about $200 million through debt re-financing and other efficiencies.
"When I became mayor, our City was staring down a nearly $1 billion shortfall, including the largest one-year pension payment increase in our history. After hearing from thousands of residents, meeting with elected officials and community groups and listening to business leaders and other key stakeholders, I'm proud to present a budget that prioritizes good governance, strong fiscal stewardship and progressive investments to support our residents and build stronger communities," said Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot. "Our budget is not just a list of numbers but a values statement for what we prioritize and a blueprint for what kind of city we want to be. From the beginning, we've been transparent about the challenges and opportunities we face, and we are one step closer to a financial framework that will create a more equitable and financially sustainable City government that our taxpayers deserve."
Lightfoot also wants to triple the tax on most solo ride-share trips which could bring in $40 million in revenue. There's also a proposal to tax food and drinks to generate $20 million.
Plus, the mayor is not ruling out a property tax increase.
"I'm here to tell you that we didn't solve our $838 million budget gap with a large property tax increase in 2020. And folks, it's good news," Lightfoot said.
She also plans to lean heavily on Springfield to pass a graduated tax on real estate transfers.
Lightfoot plans to increase funding to address affordable housing, proposing millions to invest in community based violence prevention.
Meanwhile, striking Chicago teachers held a protest at City Hall during the address.
