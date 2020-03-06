Politics

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Sen. Dick Durbin endorse Joe Biden ahead of Illinois primary

(AP Photo/Jim Young, Matt Rourke)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Less than two weeks before the Illinois primary, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is throwing her support behind Joe Biden in the race for president.

Lightfoot and several top Chicago-area Democrats endorsed the former vice president on Friday. It comes on the heels of Biden's surprising Super Tuesday victories that vaulted him into front-runner status and just one day before Bernie Sanders holds a Chicago rally.

Dr. Jill Biden, Joe Biden's wife, was also in the Chicago area Friday for a couple of campaign stops, including a fundraiser in Glencoe.

She joined the mayor and a number of members of the Illinois congressional delegation for the endorsement. It came with a message to other Democrats: get on board the bandwagon.

"In looking at the field and obviously watching the evolution of this contest, it became clear to me that Joe Biden was the right person and I'm happy to stand with him," Lightfoot said Friday. "I appreciate and support his vision for how he can bring the country together."

Sen. Dick Durbin is also endorsing Biden.

"America needs a president who binds the wounds of this divided nation. Joe Biden will be that president," Durbin said.

Jill Biden evoked the memory of Barack Obama and his victory speech in Grant Park in 2008.

"It can be hard to remember how we all felt that night," she said. "It is clear to me that Chicago has never lost that sense of hope we saw those many years ago."

Lightfoot called for everyone to support Biden, regardless of political party.

"I urge Democrats to support Joe Biden and independents and even Republicans," Lightfoot said.
