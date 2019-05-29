Mayor Lori Lightfoot presides over 1st City Council meeting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's new Mayor Lori Lightfoot addressed the City Council for the first time Wednesday morning, and she's already brought big changes.
Those changes include adopting a new rules package that would require aldermen with conflicts of interest to fully recuse themselves from the vote, debate and from presiding over a meeting discussing the matter in question.
Starting this fall, the additional changes will include live-streaming all full City Council meetings and documenting meeting minutes online.
Lightfoot's move to shake up City Council comes after already having signed her first executive order to eliminate aldermanic prerogative. But one of her first tests will also include getting the needed votes to approve her picks to chair committees.
"I believe that the mayor has put together the support she needs to move this reorganization through the council today," said Alderman Pat Dowell.
"I think she has certain preconceived notions on where certain members lie in this body," said Alderman Ray Lopez. "I think she's trying to put certain people in boxes that they don't necessarily belong in and that will be to her detriment."
All of Mayor Lightfoot's committee picks were approved by the City Council Wednesday.
Tuesday, Mayor Lightfoot spoke to the City Club to talk about her priorities for her first 100 days
"In the first 100 days, we'll push for more sweeping ethics reforms like making sure no elected official can monetize their position for personal gain," Lightfoot said.
