Mayor Lori Lightfoot to announce 'Together We Rise' recovery initiative

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will announce the recovery initiative "Together We Rise" at a press conference Thursday afternoon.
Mayor Lightfoot will be joined by the Chicago Community Trust CEO Dr. Helene Gayle and other leaders for the announcement.
The new initiative comes as the city faces a looming budget shortfall amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lightfoot previously said Chicago is forecast to have a $1.2 billion budget gap for 2021, reflecting the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
She has hinted at job cuts in order to fill the deficit, a mix of furloughs and layoffs.
"Make no mistake. This will be our pandemic budget," she said. "In this dire circumstance, where there are nothing but painful choices, everything has to be on the table."
Lightfoot previously said revenue loss from COVID-19 accounts for 65% of the city's budget gap, with tax receipts plummeting from lack of tourism, as well as restaurant, hotel and convention businesses.
