Chicago coronavirus: Mayor Lightfoot to discuss COVID-19's impact on city budget

Mayor Lightfoot will also speak about the impact COVID-19 has had on the city's budget.
Coronavirus in Illinois: Latest news on COVID-19 cases, Chicago area impact
The move comes as the city moved into Phase 3 of reopening earlier this month, allowing restaurants to reopen with outdoor dining. On Monday, many parks and Chicago Public Library branches reopened.
READ: Mayor Lightfoot's full plan for reopening Chicago in early June
Restore Illinois: 5-phase reopening plan by Governor Pritzker splits IL into 4 regions