Politics

Mayor Lori Lightfoot to introduce ethics reforms at City Council meeting Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot is moving forward with reforms at City Hall.

She'll introduce a new ethics reform plan at Wednesday's City Council meeting to reign in aldermanic power.

It includes restrictions on outside employment for aldermen, increased fines for ethics violations and an expanded definition of lobbyists in the city, requiring paid nonprofits lobbying the city to register with the Board of Ethics. It would also expand the Office of Inspector General's oversight.

City Council members would need to approve the plan.
