Mayor Lori Lightfoot gets to work on first full day in office

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's new Mayor Lori Lightfoot is getting to work on her first full-day in office Tuesday.

When asked Tuesday morning how she feels after her historic inauguration, Lightfoot said, "Pretty good."

Lightfoot Inauguration: Chicago's first openly gay, African American woman officially sworn in as mayor
Lori Lightfoot is officially sworn in as the 56th mayor of Chicago.



As Mayor Lightfoot made her way to the 5th floor of City Hall, she was asked what was on her agenda for her first full day.

"Just settling, settling in," she responded.

Her first order of business actually came Monday, as she signed her first executive order to limit aldermanic privilege, something she promised voters she would do.

Mayor Lightfoot's Inaugural Address Part 1
Part one of Mayor Lori Lightfoot's inaugural address.



Mayor Lightfoot's Inaugural Address Part 2
Part two of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's inaugural address.



Mayor Lightfoot said she wants to shift the focus, and put Chicago government and integrity back in the same sentence. She is also promising safety across the city.

Speaking to CBS This Morning, Mayor Lightfoot highlighted the importance of strengthening police and community relationships.
"Police can't be successful if they're not viewed legitimate by their community, and a community will not be safe if the police are not engaged in a respectful constitutional partnership with the community, and the only way to do it is person by person. There's no magic solution," Lightfoot said.

Mayor Lightfoot does not have any public appearances Tuesday, but her first City Council meeting is scheduled for next Wednesday May 29.
