Mayor Lori Lightfoot presides over virtual City Council meeting Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago City Council held another virtual meeting Wednesday.Among the items up for debate were Mayor Lightfoot's latest measures to provide COVID-19 relief to businesses.And the City Council was also set to approve a $100 million capital plan with the promise of a larger bond issue later this year.Aldermen were also to expected to approve an honorary street designation, John Prine Way. The legendary Chicago singer-songwriter died last month from COVID-19.