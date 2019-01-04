CHICAGO (WLS) --Mayor Rahm Emanuel wants 14th Ward Alderman Ed Burke out as Finance chairman now that he's been charged with one count of attempted extortion.
Mayor Emanuel's office released a statement saying, "Based on what we've seen in the complaint, the mayor believes it is unacceptable for him to continue as chairman of the Finance Committee."
Going forward, Mayor Emanuel could ask the City Council to remove Burke as Finance chairman or Burke could step down voluntarily.
If Burke is removed as the chairman of the Finance Committee, he would be replaced by 40th Ward Alderman Pat O'Connor, who currently serves as vice chairman of the committee.
Meanwhile, Alderman Burke is promising to fight this in court and he maintains his innocence. In a surprising move, Burke addressed the charge as he arrived home Thursday night.
"I look forward to trying this case in court," Burke said. "I've done nothing wrong."
The feds disagree. In their 37-page complaint, prosecutors said the powerful alderman "engaged in attempted extortion..." by illegally trying to steer business to his law firm, which specializes in property tax appeals.
Burke, 75, showed no emotion in court when told he could serve 20 years if convicted.
"The transaction described in the complaint does not make out extortion or an attempt to extort," said Charles Sklarsky, Burke's attorney.
Prosecutors say in 2017, a company that owns several fast food restaurants sought Burke's help for a remodeling permit. Citing wiretaps of Burke's phone, surveillance of face-to-face meetings, witness statements, and documents, authorities say Burke tried to obtain tax business from the company, threatening to play "hard ball" by blocking a driveway permit.
In late November, the FBI raided Burke's offices. Agents seized 23 guns, in addition to computers and files.
"I believe that I'm not guilty of anything," Burke said. "When I have my day in court that will be clear beyond a reasonable doubt."
Burke, who recently turned 75, is running for a 13th term as Chicago alderman. He was elected in 1968 after his father, Alderman Joseph Burke, died in office. He has served as Finance Committee chairman for the last 30 years.
The ABC7 I-Team confirmed the restaurant in the complaint is the Burger King located in the 4000-block of South Pulaski Road, which Laquan McDonald passed by before he was shot by Jason Van Dyke in 2014.
Records obtained by the I-Team show the Burger King is owned by an Illinois subsidiary of Houston Food called Tri City Foods. Houston Food is owned by Shoukat Dhanani.
The complaint also alleges that Burke illegally solicited a campaign donation for another unnamed politician from one of the company's executives.
Though the complaint does not name the politician, Burke and mayoral candidate Gery Chico organized a campaign fundraiser for mayoral candidate Toni Preckwinkle in 2017.
Preckwinkle released a statement saying, in part, "In 2017, the Burkes and Gerry Chico [sic] volunteered to host a fundraiser for my Cook County board campaign. As event hosts, they were solely responsible for organizing and fundraising of this event. Today, it has come to my attention that at that time an individual attempted to contribute through my website. This contribution was not accepted. My campaign has never been contacted by the authorities, and I am confident that my staff followed proper protocol."
However, the latest finance report filed to the Illinois State Board of Elections for the Preckwinkle campaign shows a $10,000 contribution to Preckwinkle for President. The report was amended at 7:05 p.m. Thursday, adding the clarification "of rejected contribution from Shoukat Dhanani."
The ABC7 I-Team reached out to the Preckwinkle campaign, who responded: "Although the contribution was rejected, out of transparency we filed this amendment to show that."
Chico released a statement in response to Preckwinkle, saying, "In typical fashion, Toni Preckwinkle is being dishonest about her role outlined in a criminal complaint and deflecting responsibility. She personally called me and solicited a donation and requested that I help her raise money. I, along with dozens of others, was present at the event where I contributed $750. Let me be clear, I have no knowledge whatsoever about the $5,600 contribution that she accepted and is referred to in the criminal complaint."
Alderman Burke is out on bond. He cannot travel outside of northern Illinois, except to his home in southern Wisconsin.
The judge says one condition of his continued release is that he gets rid of all his guns, including any at his home.
His preliminary hearing is set for January 18, the same day as Jason Van Dyke's sentencing for the Laquan McDonald shooting.