Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson hands out more cash to property taxpayers

Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson handed out more cash Wednesday morning.It's the second time Wilson has done this in the past two weeks.Wilson was at the County Treasurer's office, giving money to 300 property taxpayers who applied for assistance through his charitable foundation.The mayoral candidate says the handouts of up to $500 each will help keep families from losing their homes.Last week's handout was called into question as he handed out cash to people at a Chicago church.The State Board of Elections says Wilson did not break any campaign finance laws as long as the money did not come from his campaign.