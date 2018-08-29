JOHN MCCAIN

John McCain's funeral details: Senator lies in state in Arizona on Wednesday

EMBED </>More Videos

John McCain, the six-term Arizona senator and 2008 Republican presidential nominee, has died at the age of 81, more than a year after he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer. (AP Photo/Toby Jorrin)

WASHINGTON --
Sen. John McCain's funeral is expected to include eulogies from former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, who both blocked the Arizona Republican's own White House ambitions.

New details about plans to honor the senator continue to be released, and on Monday it was announced that former Vice President Joe Biden and actor Warren Beatty would be among McCain's pallbearers at the national service on Friday.

Vice President Mike Pence will attend McCain's funeral in place of President Donald Trump, The New York Times reported in May. A McCain family spokesman confirmed on Monday that the president will not be attending. Trump and McCain were publicly at odds at various points in the final years of McCain's life.

The senator, who died Saturday at his ranch in Arizona after a yearlong battle with brain cancer, will be honored at ceremonies in Arizona and Washington:

  • Wednesday, Aug. 29: McCain will lie in state at the Arizona State Capitol. After a private service at 10 a.m. local time, the public can pay their respects between 2 and 8 p.m. Aug. 29 would have been McCain's 82nd birthday.
  • Thursday, Aug. 30: At 9 a.m., Senator McCain and his family will process from the Arizona State Capitol to North Phoenix Baptist Church. The public is invited to line the procession route. At 10 a.m., a memorial service will take place at the church. Former Vice President Joe Biden will pay tribute to McCain. Guests must request tickets ahead of time.
  • Friday, Aug. 31: There will be a ceremony at the U.S. Capitol beginning at 11 a.m. ET. Vice President Mike Pence will present the Administration Wreath. Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer will present the Senate Wreath. Paul Ryan will present the House Wreath. At 2 p.m., doors will be open to the public as the senator lies in state.
  • Saturday, Sept. 1: At 8:30 a.m., there will be a wreath-laying ceremony at the Vietnam War Memorial. At 10 a.m., the national memorial service will be held in a private ceremony at Washington National Cathedral. The day will include tributes by McCain's daughter Meghan and son Jimmy, Pres. George W. Bush, Pres. Barack Obama, Sen. Joe Lieberman and Henry Kissinger. There will be readings by his daughter Sidney, Sen. Kelly Ayotte and Sen. Lindsey Graham. Renee Fleming will perform "Danny Boy." Among the 15 pallbearers are former Vice President Joe Biden, actor Warren Beatty and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg.
  • Sunday, Sep. 2: The family will travel to his final resting place in Annapolis. At 2 p.m. there will be a private ceremony at the U.S. Naval Academy. Senator Lindsey Graham and General David Petraeus will pay tribute.


McCain will be buried at the U.S. Naval Academy Cemetery on a peninsula overlooking the Severn River in Annapolis, Maryland. On Aug. 25, his grave was marked where he had written he wanted to be buried - next to his best friend from his Naval Academy days, Adm. Chuck Larson.

PHOTOS: John McCain through the years

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsjohn mccainu.s. & worldgovernmentfuneralsenate
Related
John McCain dies after brain cancer battle
Meghan McCain, Trump and others remember John McCain
PHOTOS: John McCain through the years
JOHN MCCAIN
Flags at half-staff: What are the guidelines?
Final message from Senator John McCain
Meghan McCain, Trump and others remember John McCain
Local political leaders react to Sen. John McCain's death
More john mccain
POLITICS
Speaker Paul Ryan campaigns for Democrat-targeted congressman
1968 Democratic National Convention 50 Years Later
Former Newsweek reporter recalls 1968 Democratic Convention riots
Councilwoman fights back against alleged 'slut shaming'
More Politics
Top Stories
Club bouncer critically wounded in NW Side shooting
Woman fatally shot after traffic dispute in South Shore, police say
2 injured by lightning strike in Highland Park, source says, as storms move through Chicago area
Boy, 15, shot multiple times in Logan Square
Mets-Cubs game suspended until Wed. at 1-1 in 10th inning
Mom, daycare disagree over source of toddler's bite marks
Cursing could cost you $500 in Myrtle Beach
Guns recovered from party bus in Kennedy Park
Show More
Police find headless body in home of missing man in San Francisco
Tractor trailer full of candy flips in alleged road rage incident
11-year-old dies after being found in hot car in New York driveway
Homeowner shoots suspect who kicked in door in Texas
More News