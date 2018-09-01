JOHN MCCAIN

Where will John McCain be buried? Next to best friend from Naval Academy

EMBED </>More Videos

John McCain, the six-term Arizona senator and 2008 Republican presidential nominee, has died at the age of 81, more than a year after he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer. (AP Photo/Matt York)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. --
Sen. John McCain will be buried Sunday at the U.S. Naval Academy Cemetery on a peninsula overlooking the Severn River in Annapolis, Maryland. On Aug. 25, his grave was marked where he had written he wanted to be buried - next to his best friend from his Naval Academy days, Adm. Chuck Larson.

On Sunday, the McCain family will travel to his final resting place in Annapolis. At 2 p.m. local time, there will be a private ceremony at the U.S. Naval Academy. Senator Lindsey Graham and General David Petraeus will pay tribute.

The longtime senator, who died last weekend at his ranch in Arizona after a yearlong battle with brain cancer, has been honored throughout the week at ceremonies in Arizona and Washington.

PHOTOS: John McCain through the years
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsjohn mccainu.s. & worldgovernmentfuneralsenate
Related
John McCain dies after brain cancer battle
Meghan McCain, Trump and others remember John McCain
PHOTOS: John McCain through the years
JOHN MCCAIN
Washington gathers to remember Sen. John McCain
Meghan McCain's eulogy at father's funeral: 'America was always great'
Washington says goodbye to late Sen. John McCain
Biden reflects on losing friend McCain, son Beau to same disease
More john mccain
POLITICS
Washington gathers to remember Sen. John McCain
Meghan McCain's eulogy at father's funeral: 'America was always great'
Chicagoan George Papadopoulos claims candidate Trump gave 'approval' nod to Putin meeting
Washington says goodbye to late Sen. John McCain
More Politics
Top Stories
Washington gathers to remember Sen. John McCain
Chicagoan George Papadopoulos claims candidate Trump gave 'approval' nod to Putin meeting
Colorado firefighters rescue baby goat from pipe
Man's leg run over by CTA bus in Humboldt Park
Couple arrested after toddler ingested drugs including meth, fentanyl and Oxycodone
Judge delays 2 motions ahead of Van Dyke trial
Teen, 13, missing from South Shore
4 killed in wrong-way crash on Indiana Toll Road
Show More
Labor Day weather: Isolated storms, cloudy and hot
Could cheese and meat be good for your heart?
Man dies after being pulled from water in Jackson Park
Naked man leads police on foot chase after abandoning stolen truck
More News