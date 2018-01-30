Meet the Democratic Candidates forum from the 4th Congressional District

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3009056" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Part 1: Meet the Candidates Forum with the candidates running in the Democratic Primary race for the 4th Congressional District.

Univision Chicago, ABC 7 Chicago, the League of Women Voters of Illinois, and the Little Village Chamber of Commerce partnered to host a Meet the Candidates Forum with the candidates running in the Democratic Primary race for the 4th Congressional District seat, Tuesday, January 30, 2018.The forum was moderated by ABC 7's Political Reporter Craig Wall and Univision anchor Enrique Rodriguez at Mi Tierra Restaurant, 2528 South Kedzie, Chicago. (*Note: With only one Republican candidate running for the seat, there will not be a Republican Primary forum. The Republican candidate is Mark Lorch.) ABC 7 Chicago has been bringing candidate debates and forums to Chicagoans for more than two decades.The Meet the Candidates Forum gave those living and working in the 4th Congressional District a chance to directly address problems and issue affecting their community. The event was streamed live on abc7chicago.com and on the ABC 7 Chicago Facebook page, Univisionchicago.com and the Univision Chicago Facebook page from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m.The Democratic candidates running in the primary who participated in the forum include Sol Flores, Jesus Chuy Garcia, and Richard Gonzalez.