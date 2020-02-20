Melania Trump given 'Woman of Distinction' award at Florida Christian college

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- First lady Melania Trump touted her "Be Best" program and the Trump administration's battle against the opioid crisis as she accept an award from a Florida Christian college.The first lady told the 550 attendees at Palm Beach Atlantic University's "Women of Distinction" luncheon Wednesday that her anti-cyber bullying and anti-drug abuse initiative has been a success.She said the program is teaching children respect and that the Trump administration's efforts have led to the first drop in U.S. opioid deaths in three decades.The 2,500-student university says it honored the first lady for her compassion and kindness, calling her a worldwide role model.