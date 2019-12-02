Politics

Melania Trump unveils White House Christmas decorations

WASHINGTON -- Patriotism is the theme of Christmas at the White House this year.

Melania Trump announced "The Spirit of America" as the theme in a late Sunday tweet that included a minute-long video of the Christmas decorations being unveiled Monday.

The video shows the first lady walking through the public floor of the White House amid Christmas trees decked out with white lights.

Mrs. Trump is seen sprinkling fake snow on a tree and adjusting roses decorating a fireplace. She also tweaks a mini-wreath on a window of the traditional gingerbread White House in the State Dining Room.

Mrs. Trump says in the tweet that "'The Spirit of America' is shining in the @WhiteHouse!" She adds that she's "delighted to share this beautiful exhibit of patriotism for all to see."
