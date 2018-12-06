POLITICS

FINAL FAREWELL: Heartfelt goodbyes from family and friends at President George H.W. Bush funeral

The life and public service of the nation's 41st president were celebrated with praise and humor at Washington National Cathedral on Wednesday as three former presidents looked on and a fourth - George W. Bush - eulogized his dad, the last president to fight in World War II.

The congregation, populated with foreign leaders and diplomats, Americans of high office, and others touched by Bush's life, rose for the arrival of the casket, accompanied by clergy of faiths from around the world. In their row together, President Donald Trump and former Presidents Barack Obama, Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton stood with their spouses and all placed their hands over their hearts.

The national funeral service caps three days of remembrance in Washington before Bush's remains return to Texas on Wednesday and his burial Thursday.

Here are some of the most memorable moments from Wednesday's funeral:

President George H.W. Bush is honored with a 21 gun salute as his casket leaves the Capitol Rotunda.
EMBED More News Videos

Honoring President George HW Bush: 21 gun salute



President Trump shook hands with Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama, who greeted him by saying "Good morning." Trump did not shake hands with Bill and Hillary Clinton, who looked straight ahead.
EMBED More News Videos

Pres. Donald Trump and Melania arrive at funeral



In a sweet show of friendship, George W. Bush appears to sneak Michelle Obama a piece of candy at the state funeral for his father, George H.W. Bush.
EMBED More News Videos

George W. Bush appeared to sneak candy to Michelle Obama at the state funeral for his father, Pres. George HW Bush



Lauren and Ashley Walker Bush gave the first reading for their grandfather's funeral.
EMBED More News Videos

Lauren and Ashley Walker Bush gave the first reading at the state funeral service for former President George H.W. Bush.


Former Pres. George W. Bush got emotional remembering his late parents: "Dad taught us all what it means to be a great husband. He married his sweetheart. He adored her. He laughed and cried with her. He was dedicated to her totally."
EMBED More News Videos

President George W. Bush says that all his father really wanted to do was hold his mom's hand again after she passed away.



Just before ending his eulogy, Bush 43 briefly broke down in tears.
EMBED More News Videos

George W. Bush cries during eulogy for his father



Jim Baker cried as his visit during Pres. George HW Bush's final moments was referenced during the state funeral.
EMBED More News Videos

Jim Baker cried as his visit during Pres. George HW Bush's final moments was referenced during the state funeral


A LIFETIME OF SERVICE: Experience the legacy of President George H.W. Bush
To view on a mobile device or full screen, click here
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgeorge h.w. bushfamous deathsfuneralu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Bush 4141: Train to transport Pres. George H.W. Bush
Who are George HW Bush's children and grandchildren?
Family and friends honored Bush 41 at private service
PHOTOS: George HW Bush Texas funeral
More Politics
Top Stories
LIVE: Family, friends say final goodbye to President Bush
Suspect who drove at officers shot by CPD on West Side, police say
2 killed in wrong-way crash between semi, school bus near Bloomington
Villa Park woman charged in sex abuse of 2 teens
Teacher arrested for forcibly cutting kid's hair in class
DUI driver sentenced for crash that killed sister, best friend, family of 4
Dad makes daughter walk 5 miles to school after bullying incident
Police search for Chicago teen charged in death of father, father's girlfriend near St. Louis
Show More
Hania Aguilar's father denied temporary visa to enter US for funeral
Who are George HW Bush's children and grandchildren?
State trooper assigned to DEA task force hospitalized after law enforcement operation
Man paralyzed by rare condition stands up to propose
VIDEO: Man pushed under truck in apparently random attack
More News