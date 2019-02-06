POLITICS

Susana Mendoza claims no knowledge she was headline guest for Alderman Moreno fundraiser

EMBED </>More Videos

It appears 1st Ward Alderman Proco Joe Moreno may have been trying to help his own reelection campaign by advertising a fundraiser listing Mendoza as a special guest.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Susana Mendoza is trying to distance herself from 1st Ward Alderman Proco Joe Moreno after it appears Moreno may have been trying to help his own reelection campaign by advertising a fundraiser listing Mendoza as a special guest.

The problem is she said she never planned to be there

Wednesday morning Mendoza laid out her transportation plan, in which she called for more bus lanes and making a 10 minute walk the farthest Chicagoans would have to go to use public transportation. But her campaign hit a pothole because of her connection to Moreno.

His campaign touted Mendoza as the "honored guest" for a February 20 fundraiser, a notice circulated by Toni Preckwinkle's campaign.

"I guess I was not aware of that, I know I'm gonna be in Springfield that day, isn't that the day of the budget address or something, yeah, I'm gonna be in Springfield," Mendoza said.

Moreno is now dealing with his second scandal this week. The first involved a car he loaned to Liliya Hrabar, a Des Plains woman who said they have dated on and off since September.

Chicago police are now investigating whether Moreno filed a false report when he told police recently the car was stolen, a month after loaning it to Hrabar. She told ABC7 they were in regular contact during that time and she planned to meet with Moreno Wednesday to get to the bottom of things. He did not answer repeated requests for comment.

Mendoza and Moreno had also dated, about 10 years ago. When she announced her run for mayor in November he was very supportive.

"Susana's got tenacity, the energy, the ability to cross over, get different constituencies, and the fundraising prowess," Moreno said on November 14.

Meanwhile, Mendoza tried to distance herself from Moreno. She also downplayed $50,000 her campaign loaned to his campaign back in 2008 when he was first running for office.

"I've always supported candidates you know who want to run for office, here and there in different ways, I think that's a good thing and I'm always gonna be somebody who tries to help people up the ladder. So if people seek my support, that's a good thing. But you want to focus on the past, I really want to focus on the future," Mendoza told reporters.

The organizer of the February 20 fundraiser did not respond to requests for an explanation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicschicago mayor electionChicago City HallChicagoLoopWest TownNoble SquareWicker ParkUkrainian VillageBucktownLogan Square
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Nancy Pelosi clap at SOTU has social media talking
Pardoned inmate Alice Johnson moved to tears by SOTU praise
See which guests Trump is bringing to the State of the Union
FACT CHECK: 2019 State of the Union address
More Politics
Top Stories
Charges dropped against student removed from Marshall HS by CPD
Teen killed in Chicago Ridge hit-and-run laid to rest, suspect appears in court
Joliet police shot, killed man while investigating bank robbery
2019 Chicago Auto Show: See the hottest cars, coolest concepts
Milwaukee police officer shot, killed while executing search warrant
'The Doodler': New sketch of serial killer that terrorized San Francisco in 1970s to be released
African Americans at greater risk of Alzheimer's disease
MSI's Black Creativity program celebrates African American innovation
Show More
Wilmington residents return to homes after flooding from melting Kankakee River ice jam
Photographer hopes Polar Vortex portrait will draw attention to Chicago's homeless
Chicago AccuWeather: Rainy, with freezing rain to the north, far west
VIDEO: Baby left alone on train in Ohio
More News