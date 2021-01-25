Politics

Mexico's President Lopez Obrador tests positive for COVID-19, says symptoms are mild

In this Dec. 1, 2020 file photo, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks at the National Palace in Mexico City.

MEXICO CITY -- Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Sunday he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Lopez Obrador said he was receiving medical treatment and his symptoms are mild.

"As always, I am optimistic," he tweeted.



Lopez Obrador took office as president in December 2018.

He is among many world leaders who have contracted the virus during the pandemic. Most have since recovered.

Among them: Boris Johnson of Great Britain, Emmanuel Macron of France, Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil, and former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Ambrose Mandvoul Diamini, the prime minister of Eswatini - the southern Africa nation also known as Swaziland - died in December 2020 about a month after a positive test for COVID-19.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
