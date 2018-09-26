POLITICS

Third woman comes forward to accuse Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct

EMBED </>More Videos

Attorney Michael Avenatti has revealed the identity of a third woman to come forward with sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Attorney Michael Avenatti has revealed the identity of a third woman to come forward with sexual misconduct allegations against SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Avenatti made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday morning, naming his client as Julie Swetnick. In the tweet, he described her as courageous, brave and honest.

The attorney also tweeted images of what he said was a sworn statement from his client, adding, "Under no circumstances should Brett Kavanaugh be confirmed absent a full and complete investigation."

Two other women have come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against Kavanaugh.

MORE: 2nd woman claims sexual misconduct by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh
EMBED More News Videos

The New Yorker magazine is reporting that Senate Democrats are investigating a second woman's accusation of sexual misconduct by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.


California professor Christine Blasey Ford has also accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her at a high school party. Deborah Ramirez has also come forward with accusations against Kavanaugh. Ramirez said in a story published Sunday by The New Yorker Magazine that Kavanaugh placed his penis in front of her and caused her to involuntarily touch it during a drunken dormitory party. Kavanaugh denies both accusations.

DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicssexual assaultsexual misconductbrett kavanaughchristine blasey fordrepublicansdemocratssupreme courtu.s. supreme courtpolitical scandalu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Roger Agpawa sworn in as mayor of Markham after legal fight
'Hamilton' cast helps register voters in Chicago
Trump's UN speech draws laughter, head shakes
Ted Cruz, wife heckled at restaurant by Brett Kavanaugh protesters
More Politics
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE Jason Van Dyke Trial: Defense witness testimony continues
Senior citizen pepper-sprayed by 2 women in South Loop, police say
NW suburbs clean up after strong storms leave thousands without power
Maddox Ritch's dad speaks for first time about missing son
Healthbeat: Rise in kidney stones in teens
Police: Woman let mom's body decompose, 'wanted to see the stages of death'
Victor Ortiz arrested, boxer accused of rape in Oxnard, Calif.
Girl with rare disorder in tears after being scolded at baseball game
Show More
Hundreds of positions available at airport job fair Wednesday
Chicago launches Smart 911 service
Will Smith bungee jumps from helicopter for 50th birthday
Blame the neighbors: Cubs couldn't dominate stronger NL Central
More News