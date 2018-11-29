POLITICS

Michael Cohen expected to plead guilty to lying to Congress regarding Russia investigation

EMBED </>More Videos

Michael Cohen has worked as President Donald Trump's lawyer for over a decade and is seen has his fixer.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK --
President Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen has reached a new plea deal with Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, sources tell ABC News.

Cohen is expected to plead guilty to making false statements to congressional committees investigating collusion between Russia and Donald Trump. The statements came to Congress in closed-door testimony about Cohen's contacts with Russians during the presidential campaign, ABC News reports.

It was not immediately clear what the statements are that Cohen made to Congress that he now says were false.

Cohen served as Trump's personal lawyer for a decade and has previously pleaded guilty to making illegal campaign contributions for his role in the payouts to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal, who both claim to have had affairs with Trump. Cohen is scheduled to be sentenced in the campaign finance case in two weeks.

"The potential significance of Cohen's cooperation is immense," said Kendall Coffey, a former United States Attorney in Florida, told ABC News.

Cohen is expected to appear in federal court in Lower Manhattan Thursday morning.

Read more from ABC News HERE.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsmichael cohendonald trumprussiau.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Ald. Willie Cochran rejects plea deal; headed to trial instead
Pelosi nominated by House Dems to lead new Congress
Illinois authorities detected suspicious web traffic on Election Day
Chicago mayoral candidates could be halved after challenges, expert says
More Politics
Top Stories
Overnight snow creates slick roads for morning commute Thursday
Sterigenics lawsuit goes to court Thursday
Southwest gate agent mocks 5-year-old girl's name
Police warn of more North Side robberies involving women posing as ride-share drivers
Pabst, MillerCoors settle lawsuit over brewing contract
Brother charged in Colts Neck, NJ family murders
Fla. woman allegedly pulls knife on man who confronted her about her loud fart
Couple sues Sandals after bride says she was groped by butler
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with flurries, drizzle Thursday morning
Car with 3-year-old inside stolen in West Town, police say
Hammond police shoot 15-year-old in head following chase
Braidwood teen sexually assaulted during football hazing ritual, parents say
More News