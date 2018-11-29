Michael Cohen expected to plead guilty to lying to Congress regarding Russia investigation

NEW YORK --President Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen has reached a new plea deal with Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, sources tell ABC News.
Cohen is expected to plead guilty to making false statements to congressional committees investigating collusion between Russia and Donald Trump. The statements came to Congress in closed-door testimony about Cohen's contacts with Russians during the presidential campaign, ABC News reports.
It was not immediately clear what the statements are that Cohen made to Congress that he now says were false.
Cohen served as Trump's personal lawyer for a decade and has previously pleaded guilty to making illegal campaign contributions for his role in the payouts to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal, who both claim to have had affairs with Trump. Cohen is scheduled to be sentenced in the campaign finance case in two weeks.
"The potential significance of Cohen's cooperation is immense," said Kendall Coffey, a former United States Attorney in Florida, told ABC News.
Cohen is expected to appear in federal court in Lower Manhattan Thursday morning.
