MICHELLE OBAMA

Michelle Obama in Chicago to kick off book tour for 'Becoming'

EMBED </>More Videos

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is kicking off the tour for her new book "Becoming" in Chicago Tuesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Former First Lady Michelle Obama is kicking off the tour for her new book "Becoming" in Chicago Tuesday.

"Becoming" went on sale at midnight. Mrs. Obama will be holding an event at the United Center Tuesday night, which will be moderated by Oprah Winfrey.

Meanwhile, there is something very special happening at the South Shore Cultural Center, with about 130 people getting ready to see Mrs. Obama talk to Good Morning America's Robin Roberts.

GMA has built a set inside the Robeson Theater. They gave out tickets to 130 people to serve as audience members as Robin Roberts interviews the former first lady.

Meanwhile, some South Side students got quite the surprise Monday from the famous alum. Obama visited with 20 seniors, at her alma mater, Whitney Young High School.

The former first lady is in town promoting her new memoir, "Becoming." Windy City Live's Val Warner sat down with Mrs. Obama for her only Chicago interview. The interview will air during Windy City Live at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The book is all about her never ending journey and she wants young people to know that they can "become" just like she did.

"It's easy for kids to look at me now as Michelle Obama, the former first lady, and think 'I could never do that,' so it means so much to me to just strip this all down and say, 'No, no, I am really you. At the very core, I was you. No smarter, no more entitled, no more gifted, and if I can do it, you can too, because that's the truth,'" Obama told Warner.

Mrs. Obama also opens up about her father, who she lost to MS and the one moment she wishes she had with him in the White House, plus we see the lighter side of Mrs Obama.

Tuesday night's event at the United Center produced by Live Nation will feature Oprah Winfrey moderating her conversation.

The program starts at 8 p.m. and is sold out. Standard tickets ranged from about $30-$180 with VIP packages topping $2,000.

This kicks off a 10 city book tour. Mrs. Obama will also be visiting a book store in Hyde Park Tuesday morning to sign copies of her book.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsmichelle obamaoprah winfreybooksu.s. & worldChicagoSouth ShoreHyde ParkNear West Side
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MICHELLE OBAMA
Michelle Obama visits alma mater Whitney Young HS ahead of "Becoming" release
Michelle Obama opens up about miscarriage, going through IVF in memoir
Obama Presidential Center cleared to use Jackson Park for its campus
Oprah to moderate Chicago discussion on Michelle Obama's book tour
More michelle obama
POLITICS
Michelle Obama visits alma mater Whitney Young HS ahead of "Becoming" release
Pritzker uses Veterans Day to announce advisory committee on veterans
Trump tweets support of firefighters after controversial tweet
World leaders gather in Paris a century after WWI armistice
More Politics
Top Stories
Girl, 16, sexually assaulted after being forced into vehicle on Far South Side
Pilot shortage remedy raises safety questions as thousands sought to fill gap
Chicago AccuWeather: More sun but still cold and blustery Tuesday
Shocking double elimination on 'Dancing with the Stars' rocks the ballroom
Family files lawsuit after nightclub security guard shot by Midlothian police
Source: Amazon to announce new HQs in Long Island City, Crystal City Tuesday
Air traffic controller out after mystery spell in tower
Protesters demand Target keep 2 South Side stores open
Show More
Elephant rescued from Vietnam War escapes from NY barn
Geneva teachers will not strike Tuesday
Off-duty officer critically injured in Portage Park house fire
California fire updates, maps, coverage across the state
More News