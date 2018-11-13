Michelle Obama in Chicago to kick off book tour for 'Becoming'

CHICAGO (WLS) --Former First Lady Michelle Obama is kicking off the tour for her new book "Becoming" in Chicago Tuesday.
"Becoming" went on sale at midnight. Mrs. Obama will be holding an event at the United Center Tuesday night, which will be moderated by Oprah Winfrey.
Meanwhile, there is something very special happening at the South Shore Cultural Center, with about 130 people getting ready to see Mrs. Obama talk to Good Morning America's Robin Roberts.
GMA has built a set inside the Robeson Theater. They gave out tickets to 130 people to serve as audience members as Robin Roberts interviews the former first lady.
Meanwhile, some South Side students got quite the surprise Monday from the famous alum. Obama visited with 20 seniors, at her alma mater, Whitney Young High School.
The former first lady is in town promoting her new memoir, "Becoming." Windy City Live's Val Warner sat down with Mrs. Obama for her only Chicago interview. The interview will air during Windy City Live at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
The book is all about her never ending journey and she wants young people to know that they can "become" just like she did.
"It's easy for kids to look at me now as Michelle Obama, the former first lady, and think 'I could never do that,' so it means so much to me to just strip this all down and say, 'No, no, I am really you. At the very core, I was you. No smarter, no more entitled, no more gifted, and if I can do it, you can too, because that's the truth,'" Obama told Warner.
Mrs. Obama also opens up about her father, who she lost to MS and the one moment she wishes she had with him in the White House, plus we see the lighter side of Mrs Obama.
Tuesday night's event at the United Center produced by Live Nation will feature Oprah Winfrey moderating her conversation.
The program starts at 8 p.m. and is sold out. Standard tickets ranged from about $30-$180 with VIP packages topping $2,000.
This kicks off a 10 city book tour. Mrs. Obama will also be visiting a book store in Hyde Park Tuesday morning to sign copies of her book.