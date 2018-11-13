Michelle Obama kicks off 'Becoming' book tour in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) --Former First Lady Michelle Obama kicked off the tour for her new book "Becoming" in Chicago Tuesday.
Mrs. Obama ended her night on stage with Oprah Winfrey at the United Center with an estimated crowd of 14,000 fans cheering her on.
"I couldn't miss it," said Sheila Fortson. "I have loved Michelle Obama since she first came into the picture, even as a senator's wife. She is everything I aspire to be."
"Just to see an icon in person, live and up close is gonna be memorable," said Wendy Weird, fan, before going inside.
A group of aspiring high school entrepreneurs from Gary, Indiana, were surprised with a trip to the event, as the personal guests of Michelle Obama herself.
"The students knew nothing about it. It was a surprise, we didn't even tell their parents," said Chareice White, founder and chairman of the Ecier Foundation.
"What they do is put together their own projects and own busienesses," White explained. "So you couldn't get any better than Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey."
The raw conversation focused on Michelle's life and the lessons she's learned.
"Becoming" went on sale at midnight. Mrs. Obama held a signing at the Co-op Bookstore in Hyde Park on the University of Chicago campus Tuesday afternoon.
A crowd waited outside on the cold November day to purchase a copy of "Becoming" and get it signed.
Obama specifically chose the bookstore for one of the exclusive signing events on her tour; the Obama family used to visit it together. Many happy folks left with their very own first edition and spoke of how important the Obamas, and Mrs. Obama in particular, have been to them.
"I think that she's such a wonderful influence on the city of Chicago and I think it's really cool to have a woman of color in such a position where she is able to get her words out," said Caroline Schlegel, DePaul University student.
Meanwhile Tuesday morning, the former first lady made a stop on the South Side to speak to GMA's Robin Roberts.
The crowd inside the South Shore Cultural Center was ecstatic.
Michelle Obama did a special sit down with Good Morning America's Robin Roberts as she kicked off her nationwide book tour right here in Chicago.
"It's exciting. But it's a little unnerving. I'm talking about me," Mrs. Obama said.
She is promoting her memoir "Becoming," which hit store shelves at midnight. It's an in-depth personal look at Obama's life before, during and after her family's eight years in the White House.
"I don't know how much more she can share, to tell you the truth, but that's what so great about her," said Robin Roberts.
Obama writes about her past fertility and marital struggles, and talks about her anger at President Trump. Her message through the book is that everyone's stories matter.
"I want people to be as proud of their stories as I am of mine," Obama said. "Because I believe my story is a quintessential American story as is all of our stories."
Students who won raffle tickets to the GMA sit down called the South Side native inspirational.
"My mom always had her as a role in our home and so being here today is really important to us," said DePaul student Allison Senanayake.
On Monday, some South Side students got quite the surprise Monday from the famous alum. Obama visited with 20 seniors, at her alma mater, Whitney Young High School.