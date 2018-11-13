MICHELLE OBAMA

Michelle Obama kicks off book tour for 'Becoming' in Chicago

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is kicking off the tour for her new book "Becoming" in Chicago Tuesday.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama kicked off the tour for her new book "Becoming" in Chicago Tuesday.

"Becoming" went on sale at midnight. Mrs. Obama held a signing at the Co-op Bookstore in Hyde Park on the University of Chicago campus.

A crowd waited outside on the cold November day to purchase a copy of "Becoming" and get it signed.

Obama specifically chose the bookstore for one of the exclusive signing events on her tour; the Obama family used to visit it together. Many happy folks left with their very own first edition and spoke of how important the Obamas, and Mrs. Obama in particular, have been to them.

Mrs. Obama will hold an event at the United Center Tuesday night, which will be moderated by Oprah Winfrey.

Meanwhile Tuesday morning, the former first lady made a stop on the South Side to speak to GMA's Robin Roberts.

The crowd inside the South Shore Cultural Center was ecstatic.

Michelle Obama did a special sit down with Good Morning America's Robin Roberts as she kicked off her nationwide book tour right here in Chicago.

"It's exciting. But it's a little unnerving. I'm talking about me," Mrs. Obama said.

She is promoting her memoir "Becoming," which hit store shelves at midnight. It's an in-depth personal look at Obama's life before, during and after her family's eight years in the White House.

"I don't know how much more she can share, to tell you the truth, but that's what so great about her," said Robin Roberts.

Obama writes about her past fertility and marital struggles, and talks about her anger at President Trump. Her message through the book is that everyone's stories matter.

"I want people to be as proud of their stories as I am of mine," Obama said. "Because I believe my story is a quintessential American story as is all of our stories."

Students who won raffle tickets to the GMA sit down are calling the South Side native inspirational.

"My mom always had her as a role in our home and so being here today is really important to us," said DePaul student Allison Senanayake.

"I think that she's such a wonderful influence on the city if Chicago and it's really cool to have a woman of color in such a position where she is able to get her words out," said DePaul student Caroline Schlegel.

The event at the United Center gets started at 8 p.m. This kicks off a 10 city book tour.

On Tuesday, some South Side students got quite the surprise Monday from the famous alum. Obama visited with 20 seniors, at her alma mater, Whitney Young High School.

Windy City Live's Val Warner sat down with Mrs. Obama for her only Chicago interview. The interview will air during Windy City Live at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Michelle Obama will be signing her new book here at the Seminary Co-Op Bookstore in Hyde Park. It is the bookstore where the Obama's went as a family when they lived here.
