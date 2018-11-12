EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=4654414" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Michelle Obama says she felt "lost and alone" after suffering a miscarriage 20 years ago.

A day before former first lady Michelle Obama kicked off her national book tour, she visited with 20 high school girls at Whitney Young Magnet High School in Chicago.Obama, who also graduated from Whitney Young, met with the girls - 19 seniors and 1 junior who were handpicked by faculty for their leadership qualities - for about an hour.She talked about growing up in Chicago and encouraged them to go beyond what is expected of them.Obama told the girls they had to try new things and be leaders, as well as be true to themselves."In my view, it's not your stats, it's your story. It's the essence of who you are. All the blemish and all the triumphs. That's what makes you special," Obama told the girls.Last week, Obama surprised girls on the school's dance team as part of an interview with ABC News' Robyn Roberts.However, Monday's visit was planned, but kept secret by Whitney Young faculty who dubbed the visit, the Women's Leadership Conference.Chicago Public Schools did not have class in observance of Veterans Day, but now the girls have great stories about their day off.On Tuesday, Obama's new book, called "Becoming," is released. She kicks off the book tour with an event at the United Center where Oprah Winfrey will interview her onstage.On Monday, Winfrey announced that "Becoming" will be her next book club book."This book is everything you wanted to know and so much you didn't even know you wanted to know. I believe it's going to spark within you the desire to think about your own becoming," Winfrey, who on Monday told The Associated Press in a statement that she had selected "Becoming" for her book club. "It's so well-written I can hear her voice; I can hear her expressions; I can feel her emotion. What she allows us to see is how she was able to discover, define and then refine her voice."In "Becoming," Obama shares such deeply personal revelations as suffering a miscarriage and sharply criticizes President Donald Trump for promoting the false "birther" rumor that Barack Obama was not a U.S. citizen.The former first lady's book comes out Tuesday and is among the most anticipated political memoirs in years, topping Amazon.com's best-seller list throughout the weekend. On Monday, Barnes & Noble announced that pre-orders for "Becoming" were the highest for any adult book since Harper Lee's "Go Set a Watchman," which came out in 2015.Winfrey already has taped an interview with Obama, which airs Thursday on the OWN network, and excerpts of the book will appear in O, the Oprah Magazine and in Elle. A two-part podcast will run Thursday and the following Monday, Nov. 19.