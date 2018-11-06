ELECTION 2018

Michigan approves marijuana use for 21 and up

Six measures on four state ballots concerned the legalization of recreational or medical marijuana.

Voters in Michigan approved a measure that allows people 21 and older to use marijuana and changes current violations from crimes to civil infractions.

Missouri had three competing measures. All of them proposed to legalize marijuana for medical purposes, but with different proposed sales tax amounts and revenue uses:

- 2% tax, with revenue to be spent on veterans' services, drug treatment, education and law enforcement

- 15% tax, with revenue to be spent on a biomedical research institute

- 4% tax, with revenue to be spent on health care services for veterans

Voters in Utah are deciding whether to legalize medical marijuana, and Michigan and North Dakota voters weighed citizen initiatives to legalize recreational marijuana.

Oklahoma voted in June to approve medical marijuana.

