Politics

Michigan City mayor loses re-election bid amid scandal

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WLS) -- The mayor of Michigan City has lost his bid for re-election in a close race.

Democrat Ron Meer was recently indicted on charges of intimidation, false informing and official misconduct.

The charges stem from a dispute with members of the Michigan City Police Department following the arrest of the mayor's stepson.

In appears Republican Duane Parry will be the new mayor of Michigan City.
