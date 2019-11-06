Michigan City mayor loses re-election bid amid scandal

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WLS) -- The mayor of Michigan City has lost his bid for re-election in a close race.
Democrat Ron Meer was recently indicted on charges of intimidation, false informing and official misconduct.
The charges stem from a dispute with members of the Michigan City Police Department following the arrest of the mayor's stepson.
In appears Republican Duane Parry will be the new mayor of Michigan City.
