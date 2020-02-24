michael bloomberg

Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg's campaign office vandalized in Edgewater on North Side, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- 2020 presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg's campaign office was vandalized Monday in Edgewater on the North Side, Chicago police said.

According to police, around 1:11 a.m. officers responded to the 1100-block West Bryn Mawr Avenue to a report of "derogatory words" spray painted in red on the front of the building.

The words, "racist", "sexist", "GOP" and "oligarch" were sprayed across the front windows of the former New York mayor's campaign office.

No one is in custody at this time.

Area North Detectives are investigating.
