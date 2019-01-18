CHICAGO (WLS) --The city-sponsored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Breakfast to commemorate the life of civil rights icon was under the spotlight in Chicago on Friday.
Many prominent community leaders did not show up to the event, including Bishop Larry Trotter, who was supposed to deliver the benediction. He joined the chorus of other pastors and community activists who called for a boycott of the breakfast.
Those who did attend, including members of Chicago's Aldermanic Black Caucus, used the time after the event to express their outrage and disappointment in the acquittal of three Chicago police officers accused of trying to cover up the 2014 shooting of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald. The aldermen said justice was not done.
"As we're here at a celebration about how far we've come, we seem to have not come far at all. We're extremely disappointed in this type of verdict that goes on not just here, but throughout the country, where young black boys are getting shot in the streets and officers are walking way, celebrating," said Alderman Roderick Sawyer (6th Ward).
Retired Chicago police officers David March and Joseph Walsh - as well as Thomas Gaffney, who is currently suspended without pay - were on trial for conspiracy, obstruction of justice and official misconduct charges.
Judge Domenica Stephenson ruled Thursday afternoon the state did not meet the burden of proof. She said that common wording in reports did not indicate conspiracy and said the state's witness was not credible.
The officers were found not guilty on all counts. The aldermen called the judge's decision racist.
"To have a judge to come up with a verdict such as she has done. To say, 'OK, willy nilly, just kill any black person that you see and we will let you off.' We are enraged," said Alderman Carrie Austin (34th Ward).
While the politicians said they want the judge responsible for Thursday's ruling kicked off the bench, they are called for a reform of the criminal justice system.
"Well, what we can do. We are currently in negotiations right now, about a new police contract. We need to change the rules as to how they conduct these investigations. They need to change the rules as to what they call the 'cooling off period,' which is the time they get together to create their story. Those are the changes that we can impact," said Alderman Leslie Hairston (5th Ward).
Jason Van Dyke, the former Chicago police officer who shot McDonald 16 times and was convicted last October of murdering the black teen, will be sentenced Friday.
The aldermen said they did not want to comment on Van Dyke's sentencing, but do hope justice would be done.