POLITICS

Moments that shaped Rahm Emanuel's career as Chicago mayor

EMBED </>More Videos

Take a look back at the moments that shaped Rahm Emanuel's career as mayor of Chicago.

Related Topics:
politicsrahm emanuel
POLITICS
Rahm Emanuel announces he's not running for re-election
Pot at the end of Rahm's rainbow filled with cash
Who is running for mayor of Chicago?
More than 20K U of I students register for 1,300 seats for Obama speech
John McCain's widow says former Sen. Jon Kyl will be named as replacement
More Politics
Top Stories
Rahm Emanuel announces he's not running for re-election
2 Chicago area priests caught allegedly having sex in car in Miami
All GoFundMe money is gone, attorney for homeless man says
CDC issues first guidelines to treat youth concussions
Pot at the end of Rahm's rainbow filled with cash
Who is running for mayor of Chicago?
New Soldier Field food options unveiled ahead of Bears home game
Fake ride-share drivers rob passengers at gunpoint on North Side
Show More
Tiffany Van Dyke speaks as Laquan McDonald's family calls for peace ahead of trial
'Do NOT eat. Do NOT buy' Honey Smacks, CDC warns
CPS students head back to school
Thrift shop receives 2,100-gram donation of pot
Fan spray paints Chicago Bears field on his lawn
More News